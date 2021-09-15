Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,126 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,626% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gaucho Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter worth $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Gaucho Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Shares of VINO stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.