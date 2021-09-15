ION Trading Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $646,073.89 and approximately $154.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00597939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,651,810 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,810 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

