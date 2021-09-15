Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 251 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

