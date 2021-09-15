iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,155 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 543,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,290,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

