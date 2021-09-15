iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, an increase of 380.8% from the August 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

USIG opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

