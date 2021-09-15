iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

