iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,107,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 386,377 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

