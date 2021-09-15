iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 492,211 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

