iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

