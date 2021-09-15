iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.78. 11,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

