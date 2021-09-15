iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.19. 387,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

