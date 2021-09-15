iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.31. 379,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.31 and its 200-day moving average is $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

