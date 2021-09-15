iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.0% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,029. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.