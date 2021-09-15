iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

