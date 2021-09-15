Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,556. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $581.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

