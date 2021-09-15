Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Employers worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Employers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

