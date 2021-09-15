Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $4,778,000.

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

