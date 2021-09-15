Isthmus Partners LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,379 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,224,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. 171,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.