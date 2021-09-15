Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

