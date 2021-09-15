Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FMC by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FMC by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

