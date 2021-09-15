Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 294,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

