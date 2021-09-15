ITM Power’s (ITMPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 15,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,368. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

