ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.52

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.52 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 109.90 ($1.44). ITV shares last traded at GBX 110.70 ($1.45), with a volume of 15,751,620 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.81.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

