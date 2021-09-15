Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

