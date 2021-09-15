Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 15,875 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.