Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Update

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 323.1% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jammin Java stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Jammin Java has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The company develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. Jammin Java was founded by Rohan A.

