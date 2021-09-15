JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.64).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EPA DEC traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €24.24 ($28.52). The stock had a trading volume of 115,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.84. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

