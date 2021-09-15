JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post sales of $34.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.35 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $149.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $188.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 10,531,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,666,381. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

