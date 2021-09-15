Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,914.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

