JMP Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Market Perform

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.
OHI opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
