JMP Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Market Perform

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

OHI opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 86,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

