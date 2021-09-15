Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $435.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

