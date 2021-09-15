Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

JBFCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

