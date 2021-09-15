Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 5,047 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,045,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.