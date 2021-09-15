Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 2,479 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $645.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $10,333,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

