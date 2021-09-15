JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Underweight

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sands China stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Sands China has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

