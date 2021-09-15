JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Underweight

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sands China stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Sands China has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

