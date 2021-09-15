JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.83. 416,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

