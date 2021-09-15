Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.