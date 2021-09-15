Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.