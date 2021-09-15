Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 115,813 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,813 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

