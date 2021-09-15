Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 62,456 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,456 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $603.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $609.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.74. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.17 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

