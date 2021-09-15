Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 78,630 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,630 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 253,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

