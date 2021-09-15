Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

