Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of Kaspien stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

