KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Sell

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.51. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

