KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

NYSE SHW opened at $298.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.67 and its 200 day moving average is $278.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.