Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $694.13

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $694.13 and last traded at $684.71, with a volume of 3156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $668.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.