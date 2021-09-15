Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.07. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.
KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
The firm has a market cap of $984.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.