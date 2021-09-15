Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.07. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $984.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

