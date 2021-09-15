Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in August

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kion Group stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.