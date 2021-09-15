KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $475.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $380.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.61.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $356.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.40. KLA has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $364.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

