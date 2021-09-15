Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

